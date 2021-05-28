GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 15,123 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,723 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 23.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 397,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,404 shares of company stock worth $549,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

