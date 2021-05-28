GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 19,289 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 150.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of TriState Capital worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in TriState Capital by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in TriState Capital by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $753.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 2.09.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.