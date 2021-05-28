GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the April 29th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GGTTF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. 581,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,804. GTEC has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.

About GTEC

GTEC Holdings Ltd., doing business as GTEC Cannabis Co, cultivates, markets, and distributes cannabis products in Canada. The company brand portfolio includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, Pristine, GreenTec, Cognoscente, and Treehugger. It sells its products through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as through its GreenTec medical website and various licensed partners.

