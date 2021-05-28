Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.19. 566,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,835,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

