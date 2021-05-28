Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VNQ traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.87. 69,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,599,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $100.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

