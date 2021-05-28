Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 19.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.2% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 71,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,598,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.1% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $10.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,373.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,200. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,297.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,999.91. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.