Guess’ Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 19,359 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,121% compared to the typical volume of 1,586 call options.

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001. 38.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 4.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,261,000 after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of GES opened at $30.79 on Friday. Guess’ has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

