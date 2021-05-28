H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Danske upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

OTCMKTS HLUYY traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.11. 23,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

