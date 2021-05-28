H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 291.4% from the April 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEOFF. Desjardins lifted their target price on H2O Innovation from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on H2O Innovation from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

Shares of H2O Innovation stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. H2O Innovation has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $156.50 million, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.