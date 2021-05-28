Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend by 131.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLNE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

