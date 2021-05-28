Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend by 131.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Shares of HLNE stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $59.64 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.82.
Several research firms have recently commented on HLNE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.
In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.