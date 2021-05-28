Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTLZF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hamilton Thorne from $2.10 to $2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hamilton Thorne in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.