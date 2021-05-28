Harbor Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 344.5% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

UGA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 61,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,985. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

