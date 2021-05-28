Harbor Financial Services LLC Buys 229 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

MPC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $61.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,719. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.