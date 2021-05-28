Harbor Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harbor Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 30,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Intel by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 247,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 153,710 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

INTC stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.20. 240,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,835,742. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

