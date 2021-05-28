Harbor Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,867 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $516,000.

CALF traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $43.94. 137,168 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88.

