Harbor Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbor Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.15. The company had a trading volume of 52,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,632. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $115.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.