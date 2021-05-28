Harbor Financial Services LLC Sells 24,795 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Harbor Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,795 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 459,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 113,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.32. 4,457,876 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average is $68.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.