Harfst & Associates Inc. Invests $494,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,649,000 after buying an additional 299,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after acquiring an additional 412,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

