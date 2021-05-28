Harfst & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 238,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period.

VRIG stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $25.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06.

