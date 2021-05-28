Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 261.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HVT opened at $46.46 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $847.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $236.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

In related news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $792,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

