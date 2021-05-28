Head-To-Head Comparison: Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Grupo Financiero Galicia pays out 0.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 83.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

6.0% of Grupo Financiero Galicia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Financiero Galicia and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Galicia $3.20 billion 0.40 $357.72 million $2.47 3.47 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.91 $6.47 billion $2.68 28.78

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Galicia. Grupo Financiero Galicia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grupo Financiero Galicia and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Galicia 1 2 0 0 1.67 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 1 0 2.33

Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.82%. Given Grupo Financiero Galicia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Financiero Galicia is more favorable than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Galicia and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Galicia 11.43% 14.75% 2.47% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services. It also offers financing products and services; consumer finance services; electronic check products and services; global custody services; Fima funds; financial and stock market services to individuals, companies, and financial institutions; foreign trade services; and capital market and investment banking products that include debt securities, short-term securities, letters, and financial trusts. In addition, the company provides home and life, and pet insurance, as well as technical insurance with multi-risk coverage for companies. As of December 31, 2020, it had 326 full service banking branches; 1,013 ATMs; and 1,095 self-service terminals. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments. It offers transaction and savings accounts, term deposits, personal and business loans, credit cards, insurance products, international payment, and private banking services, as well as home, car, and personal loans. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and merchant, international and foreign exchange, and risk management services. It operates through 940 branches and 2,700 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

