Head to Head Review: Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NVE and Himax Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $21.37 million 15.44 $11.69 million N/A N/A Himax Technologies $887.28 million 2.43 $47.13 million $0.27 45.81

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NVE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NVE and Himax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A Himax Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50

Himax Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.99%. Given Himax Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than NVE.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 54.74% 15.87% 15.52% Himax Technologies 10.95% 23.27% 12.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of NVE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NVE has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats NVE on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for industrial Internet of Things market. In addition, it engages in the research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; light-emitting diode driver and power management ICs; and liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for automotive industry. In addition, it offers complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, machine vision, and ultra-low power smart sensing, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance, and Internet of Things. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

