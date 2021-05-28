Head-To-Head Survey: Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) & Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Warner Music Group and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Music Group $4.46 billion 4.21 -$475.00 million ($0.65) -56.14 Madison Square Garden Entertainment $762.94 million 2.91 $17.23 million ($3.72) -24.75

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Warner Music Group. Warner Music Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Madison Square Garden Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Warner Music Group and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Music Group 1 9 8 0 2.39 Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 5 0 2.63

Warner Music Group presently has a consensus price target of $36.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.30%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $99.14, indicating a potential upside of 7.68%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Warner Music Group.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Music Group and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Music Group -6.48% -1,870.00% -2.84% Madison Square Garden Entertainment -187.12% -12.36% -8.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.5% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists. This segment also specializes in marketing its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials. It conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 80,000 songwriters and composers; and a range of genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, techno, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Warner Music Group Corp. is a subsidiary of AI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

