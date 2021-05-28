HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Issues Earnings Results

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 100.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HeadHunter Group stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.08. 2,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,075. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 93.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Renaissance Capital lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

