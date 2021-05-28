Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) CEO Sells $5,909,306.30 in Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,070,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.10, a P/E/G ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 2.28. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.