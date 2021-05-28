Hegic (HEGIC) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hegic has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a total market cap of $68.84 million and $6.03 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hegic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00081606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00020398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.04 or 0.00932857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,516.39 or 0.09479625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00091287 BTC.

Hegic Profile

HEGIC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.