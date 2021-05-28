HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 77.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in HEICO were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 625.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEI opened at $139.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.90. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $92.45 and a one year high of $142.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.29.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

