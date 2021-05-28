Hellenic Coin Price Tops $3.99 on Top Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00010967 BTC on popular exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $279.19 million and approximately $152,649.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.04 or 0.00510898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000233 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

