HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 69,174 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,174 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $110,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.23. 70,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,943. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.92 and a 12 month high of $163.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

