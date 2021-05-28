HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,412,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,559,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.94. 183,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,439,582. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.