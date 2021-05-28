HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,057 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $61,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,367,960. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average of $66.87. The company has a market capitalization of $228.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

