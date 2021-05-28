HighTower Advisors LLC Has $162.28 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,105,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,889 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $162,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,617,000 after acquiring an additional 139,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.04. 595,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,718,679. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

