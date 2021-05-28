Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Rating Increased to Buy at Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,580 ($20.64).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,693.75 ($22.13).

Shares of LON:HILS opened at GBX 1,535.20 ($20.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. Hill & Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,157.21 ($15.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,600 ($20.90). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,497.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,399.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $9.20. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,332 ($17.40) per share, with a total value of £49,617 ($64,824.93). Also, insider Paul Simmons purchased 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,504 ($19.65) per share, with a total value of £55,136.64 ($72,036.37).

Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

