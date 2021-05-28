HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 143.5% from the April 29th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:HQI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.79. 3,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,104. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $242.12 million, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.05.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. HireQuest had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from HireQuest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $77,490.00. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest in the first quarter valued at $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HireQuest by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HireQuest by 36.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

