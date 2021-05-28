Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 22.16%.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $557.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.83. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

