Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.750-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 billion-$34.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.86 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.75-8.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $230.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,964. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.37. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $137.53 and a 1 year high of $232.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

