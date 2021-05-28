Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.860-1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.62 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.750-8.000 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.00.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.03. 78,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.37. The company has a market cap of $160.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $232.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

