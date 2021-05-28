HP (NYSE:HPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. HP had a net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 169.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HPQ opened at $32.10 on Friday. HP has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

