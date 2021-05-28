HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 400 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 449.92 ($5.88).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 458.10 ($5.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.57 billion and a PE ratio of 22.07. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 439.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 414.66.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

