Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

