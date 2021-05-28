Humana (NYSE:HUM) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $471.05.

NYSE HUM opened at $439.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $443.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.98. Humana has a 52 week low of $365.06 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,294,000 after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $601,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

