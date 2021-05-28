Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $248.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.73. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.54.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.