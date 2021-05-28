Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading 6.8% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.31. 53,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,408,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Specifically, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hyliion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth about $26,620,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 697.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 567,243 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth about $8,240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth about $6,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

