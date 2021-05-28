Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading Down 5%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 60,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,381,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

HYLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,672,856 shares in the company, valued at $323,497,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

