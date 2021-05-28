HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Shares Acquired by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. HyreCar makes up about 1.7% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.98% of HyreCar worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in HyreCar by 39.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HyreCar by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HyreCar by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 238,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,330 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in HyreCar in the first quarter worth $59,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,435.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,677 shares of company stock worth $1,961,991. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

HYRE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,683. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.25 million, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.89. HyreCar Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $17.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HYRE. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

