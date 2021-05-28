iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 43,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 146,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,789,000.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $26.12. 3,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,632. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18.

