iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Gap Up to $11.26

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $11.87. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 3,211 shares.

Several research firms have commented on ICLK. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 0.53.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLK. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,817,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,982,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

