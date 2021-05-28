Idavoll Network (IDV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $182,353.00

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and $182,353.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00061328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.47 or 0.00326859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00185662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00033248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,546,612 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idavoll Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

