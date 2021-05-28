IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $554.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.17 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $534.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,544 shares of company stock worth $11,075,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.