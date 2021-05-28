IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $847.29

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 847.29 ($11.07) and traded as high as GBX 879 ($11.48). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 865 ($11.30), with a volume of 1,047,532 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IGG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IG Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IG Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 898.33 ($11.74).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 909.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 847.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The stock has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

